Miami Hurricanes hope meeting with Wake Forest will be last game without Dewan Hernandez

The start to the Atlantic Coast Conference slate this year is already the worst in Miami Hurricanes history. With Dewan Hernandez suspended and two other potential rotation players sidelined by injuries, Miami is winless through three games for the first time since it joined the ACC in 2004.
The Hurricanes will try to finally get on track Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Watsco Center, then they hope their season will hit another turning point Monday. Hernandez, who has yet to play this season because of his involvement with a disgraced aspiring agent, will have his final appeal heard by the NCAA, his lawyer said in a Twitter post Thursday.
“The final appeal in the Dewan Hernandez matter will be heard on Monday afternoon,” wrote Jason Setchen, the Miami lawyer representing Hernandez in his appeal. “There is no factual basis in the record to support the current interpretation. [NCAA,] we implore you to do the right thing. The sports community is watching.”
A return, the Hurricanes (8-7, 0-3) hope, could come next Saturday, but first they will face Wake Forest (7-7, 0-2) still short-handed in Coral Gables.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Miami still has five players averaging more than 30 minutes per game, with guard Chris Lykes leading the way with 17.5 points per game in 33.3 minutes.
The Demon Deacons lean on a pair of guards, too. Brandon Childress leads Wake Forest with 16.9 points per game, while Jaylen Hoard, a potential first-round NBA Draft pick, averages 15.3 points on 49.1 percent shooting in only 29.4 minutes per game.
Comments