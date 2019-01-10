This Ohio State QB enters transfer portal. Miami Hurricanes linked as possible move

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell is in the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows other programs to communicate with him to explore future options and could mean his departure from the Buckeyes.

This comes on the heels of former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields transferring to Ohio State.

The University of Miami and West Virginia are considered to be landing spots for Martell should he decide to transfer from the Buckeyes, Lettermen Row reported.

Can confirm that Tate Martell is now in the NCAA transfer portal. He’ll begin to explore options outside of Ohio State — believe Miami and West Virginia are two schools that are worth watching. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) January 10, 2019

A redshirt freshman, Martell played high school football for powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada. He made headlines when Fields was exploring his transfer options from UGA, which included Ohio State as a rumored destination, with a cryptic tweet.

“Words of advice — don’t swing and miss … especially not your second time,” Martell tweeted at the time.

That tweet has since been deleted. Martell reaffirmed his stance to reporters that he did not plan on leaving the Buckeyes, and said he believed he was going to be Ohio State’s starting quarterback next season during the lead up to the Rose Bowl.

Martell isn’t the only quarterback linked with a move to UM. The Hurricanes are also pursuing Jalen Hurts, who put his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday following Alabama’s loss in the national title game. Hurts lost his starting quarterback job this season to Tua Tagovailoa.