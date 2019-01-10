College Sports

Alabama QB set to transfer has an interest in Hurricanes, Diaz — at least on Twitter

By Susan Miller Degnan

January 10, 2019 11:41 AM

As the Miami Hurricanes football program searches for a quarterback to join the team in time for the 2019 season — graduate transfers and high school seniors are all under consideration — the most high profile of those quarterbacks has followed some Miami Hurricanes on the social media platform Twitter.

Alabama’s Jalen Hurts, who had a 26-2 record as a starter and put his name on Wednesday in the NCAA’s transfer portal as a prospective graduate transfer, recently followed UM head coach Manny Diaz, tight end Brevin Jordan and running back DeeJay Dallas — in that order.

Diaz is no fool. He followed Hurts on Twitter as well.

Dallas and Jordan are two of the Hurricanes’ most enthusiastic players, and known to aggressively cheer on and promote their Hurricanes football program.

And Diaz might be the most energetic of all, with a lot at stake in this quarterback hunt.

Hurts follows 293 people on Twitter and has an enormous following of 158,000.

Diaz follows 817 and has built his following to 42,000.

Jordan follows 613 and has 10,800 followers.

And Dallas follows 833 and has 15,500 followers.

Another well-known former Miami Hurricane that Hurts follows: quarterback Jacory Harris, out of Miami Northwestern High. Harris played for the Canes from 2008 through 2011.

Susan Miller Degnan

Miami Herald sports writer Susan Miller Degnan has been the Miami Hurricanes football beat writer since 2000, the season before the Canes won it all. She has won several APSE national writing awards and has covered everything from Canes baseball to the College Football Playoff to major marathons to the Olympics.

