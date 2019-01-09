Miami to add four-star transfer, former USC safety ‘Bubba’ — Brevin Jordan’s teammate

Miami appears to be getting another player named ‘Bubba’ with a last name that also begins with a B.
But this one, as opposed to rising sophomore kicker Bubba Baxa, is a former four-star safety who played at Southern Cal and intends to transfer to the Hurricanes.
The former USC standout Bubba Bolden, 6-3 and 183 pounds, posted on social media just before midnight Wednesday that he is committed to the Hurricanes.
“Blessed,’ he posted on Twitter. “Let’s get it @Brevinjordan.’’
New UM coach and former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz retweeted Bolden’s post.
There’s a photo of Bolden, a former Las Vegas Bishop Gorman teammate of UM star freshman tight end Brevin Jordan, wearing a photoshopped turnover chain over a Miami Hurricanes jersey. He was rated the nation’s seventh best safety by Rivals for the recruiting class of 2017, and 61st best overall athlete.
The Hurricanes badly need some excellent safeties, as senior great Jaquan Johnson and standout Sheldrick Redwine are off to the NFL Draft.
The recruiting site 247Sports reported, citing a source, that Bolden is currently taking classes at a junior college and will be able to play three years for the Hurricanes after he graduates in the spring.
Bolden withdrew from Southern Cal after saying on an Instagram Post in early October that he faced a 28-month suspension for an incident “pertaining to underage drinking at an off-campus party back in February 2018 wherein I participated in mutual trash-talking with party-goers.
“As the vibe at the party turned unfriendly, I left with several friends. Approximately nine days afterward, the party hosts reported feeling threatened by me that night, which sparked a USC [Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards] investigation.
“After USC’s Chief Threat Assessment Officer found me to not be a threat,’’ he wrote, “USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation. I was not charged with any criminal activity and several party-goers refuted the allegations, SJACS sanctioned me with a 28-month suspension based on the projected graduation date of the party hosts.
“My behavior at the party was not reflective of my character which my family, friends, teammates and many more admire, and for this I’m truly sorry. At this point, I’m 100-percent committed to ensuring that the lessons I’ve leaned on and learned on and off the field will carry me to the next level.’’
Bolden had eight tackles in five games his true freshman season. He was slated to be a starter his sophomore season, but never played after being suspended indefinitely in August.
Max Preps lists him as having 110 tackles in three seasons of high school football, with 11 interceptions— seven his senior season for powerhouse Bishop Gorman.
