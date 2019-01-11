Miami hires Alabama QB coach Dan Enos as offensive coordinator. Will Jalen Hurts follow?

The Miami Hurricanes have their new offensive coordinator, and judging by a tweet that head coach Manny Diaz posted on Twitter late Friday morning — Yasiel Puig slamming a home run — it’s a home-run hire.
The University of Miami announced early Friday afternoon that Alabama quarterbacks coach/associate head coach Dan Enos, 50, is the man who will take over as the Hurricanes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Enos not only was expected to be promoted by Nick Saban as No. 2 Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, he very well could bring transferring Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts with him. Two night ago, Hurts followed Manny Diaz and two UM players on Twitter.
“Dan was my primary target for our offensive coordinator position from the outset and I’m thrilled that he’s now a Miami Hurricane,” Diaz said in a written release. “Dan is one of the most innovative play-callers in college football and he not only has a remarkable track record of coaching quarterbacks, but also developing players for the NFL at numerous positions. His experience as a head coach will also provide invaluable insight to our entire program.’’
Last season, Enos’ lone campaign with the Crimson Tide, Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a spectacular showing, passing for 3,966 yards with 43 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He completed 69 percent of his passes. Under the tutelage of Enos, Tagovailoa set Alabama’s single-season passing yards and passing touchdowns records.
Here’s something else Hurricanes fans should love: Alabama led the nation in passing efficiency and was second in yards-per-play at 7.8.
Enos was a previous head coach and has years of play-calling experience.
A former quarterback at Michigan State, Enos has more than two decades of experience coaching skill position players. Prior to his one-year stint in Tuscaloosa, Enos spent three seasons (2015-17) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas, where his offenses set school records, and five years (2010-14) as the head coach at Central Michigan, where he led the Chippewas to two bowl games and helped offensive tackle Eric Fisher become the first Mid-American Conference player to ever be selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join a program as rich in tradition as the University of Miami,” Enos said in UM’s release. “Coach Diaz has a clear vision for this program as we move forward and it’s an honor to help build the Hurricanes in his image. This was an opportunity I felt I couldn’t pass up.
“I also want to express my sincere appreciation to Nick Saban and the Alabama program for giving me the opportunity to coach there this past season. I learned so much during my time there and I will always be grateful.”
Despite the reports of Enos being soon promoted to replace former Alabama OC Mike Locksley, now the Maryland head coach, he also was being pursued by Georgia. Reports soon surfaced after Enos’ hire that James Coley, a former Miami offensive coordinator, has been hired to be the OC for the Bulldogs.
Hurricanes players were clearly excited about the hire.
Tight end Brevin Jordan quoted the UM official announcement tweet with the words “Home run!’’
Fullback Realus George tweeted “Big Moves’’ with emojis of praying hands and flames.
