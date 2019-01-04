Does Florida really want UCF? Injured Knights QB McKenzie Milton had this to say.

Injured UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton raised the tension levels between UCF and University of Florida football fans with his social media comments surrounding a photoshopped photo involving both programs.
Elite College Football posted the photo showing UF tight end Lucas Krull standing next to a Gators whiteboard that read, “We want UCF,” last week on Instagram.
Milton commented on the post twice, saying UF doesn’t want UCF, and the Gators should be going to the Knights if they want a 2-for-1, since UCF is the better program.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The possibility of UF and UCF playing in the future went on life support last month after Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin said UF was interested in a 2-for-1 series with two games in Gainesville and one in Orlando.
UCF athletic director Danny White said top-10 programs like the Knights don’t do 2-for-1’s not to their benefit.
The Gators’ policy isn’t to play nonconference road games outside Florida. The last time UF played a nonconference road game outside the Sunshine State was in 1991 when the Gators lost to Syracuse. Their last nonconference road victory was in 1989 against Memphis.
Milton’s comments were made prior to UCF’s 25-game winning streak getting snapped by LSU in the Fiesta Bowl. Following that defeat, a Gators-related Instagram account shared the post with Milton’s comments highlighted and several college football fans chimed in.
“LSU beat UCF. Florida beat LSU. Therefore, we’re the better team,” Instagram user @trill.mccarter wrote.
Comments