Hurricanes star LB Shaq Quarterman to return for senior season and skip NFL Draft

Thanks, perhaps, to the hiring of new University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz, the Hurricanes have hit the trifecta.
Translation: All three standout starting linebackers have indicated they will return for their senior seasons.
In addition to strong-side linebacker Zach McCloud telling the media before the Pinstripe Bowl that he was returning, and weak-side backer Michael Pinckney saying Monday evening on Twitter that he was returning to join Diaz, middle linebacker Shaq Quarterman posted Tuesday afternoon on Twitter, “One more round. I’m all in!’’
Quarterman, who earned All-ACC first-team honors this season, has long said he wants that “Natty Championship’’ ring.
With all three starters back, the Canes are heading in the right direction.
In fact, Diaz posted a wordless reply to Quarterman on social media about 30 minutes after Quarterman’s tweet. It included five rings, “2019” and a couple of pictures of hands throwing up the U.
This story will be updated.
