Watch the Miami Hurricanes ring Opening Bell at NYSE the day before Pinstripe Bowl

By David Wilson

December 26, 2018 10:30 AM

Jaquan Johnson, Miami Hurricanes ring Opening Bell at NYSE ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK

The Miami Hurricanes are approaching the end of their long holiday weekend in New York for the Pinstripe Bowl, but not before they hit a few more of the city’s famous attractions.

Miami joined the Wisconsin Badgers in opening the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday by ringing the Opening Bell the day before the two teams square off at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Jaquan Johnson stood at the front of the pack with Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold to jointly open the day of trading at the NYSE. Athletic director Blake James, coach Mark Richt, linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, and running backs Travis Homer and James Murphy joined Johnson on the platform as the defensive back rang the bell.

The day will continue for Miami (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) over at Yankee Stadium, where Richt and Badgers coach Paul Chryst will each hold pregame press conferences at the home of the New York Yankees. Kickoff for the game is set for 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The Hurricanes have been able to hit a handful of New York landmarks since they arrived Saturday. On Sunday, Miami began practicing at the home of the FCS Columbia Lions, then the team traveled for a Christmas Day visit to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and One World Trade Center on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes stopped in on Wall Street two days after “the worst Christmas Eve sell off ever,” according to CNBC. As of 10:30 a.m., things were looking up. Maybe it’s a positive sign for Miami’s bowl fortunes against the Badgers (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) on Thursday.

David Wilson

