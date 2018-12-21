Miami QB N’Kosi Perry in trouble again after posting sexually explicit video, per report

University of Miami starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry appears to be in trouble again.
Perry, a redshirt freshman who already was suspended for the LSU opener this season and got in more trouble later, recently posted a “sexually explicit video” on the social media platform Snapchat of two nude people having sexual intercourse, according to a report from the UM school newspaper The Miami Hurricane.
The Hurricanes are set to travel to New York City on Saturday to continue preparing for Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27.
When asked about the validity of the report, UM director of athletics communication Camron Ghorbi provided this statement to the Herald: “We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes. The video has been removed, and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM.’’
Perry was most recently in trouble in late October, only being reprimanded and not suspended, for posting a video on social media that shows him in a car with wads of money on his lap.
When asked if Perry is suspended, Ghorbi redirected the Herald to the statement and would not elaborate.
UM athletic director Blake James also referred the Herald to the UM statement and said there would be “no additional comment.’’
This story will be updated.
Comments