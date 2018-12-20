Miami Hurricanes get some good news: Jarren Williams won’t transfer

Jarren Williams has decided to stick with the Miami Hurricanes. Miami’s potential quarterback of the future reportedly considered transferring after playing scarcely this season, but Anthony Williams, the quarterback’s father, told the Miami Herald in a message his son will return for his redshirt freshman season.
Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com, who originally reported Williams’ intention to transfer, also first reported Williams’ change of heart.
Williams’ return is a major boon for the Hurricanes (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) as they have thus far failed to add a quarterback in the Class of 2019. With Williams set to return, Miami is in line to have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster next year: Williams, and redshirt freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon.
Throughout the season, Williams repeatedly expressed frustration with playing time on social media and even served a one-game suspension for the Hurricanes’ win against the Virginia Tech Hokies in November. Williams played in only one game this regular season, going 1 of 3 for 17 yards and running for a 2-yard touchdown on his only carry against the FCS Savannah State Tigers in September.
Because Williams has only played in one game, the quarterback can use this year as a redshirt season and retain four years of eligibility moving forward. Even if he plays against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5, 5-3 Big Ten) in the Pinstripe Bowl next Thursday, Williams could keep four seasons of eligibility.
Although Perry is entrenched as the starter, slated to start at Yankee Stadium, Williams should have an opportunity to compete for the job moving forward. A four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2018, Williams arrived at Miami as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country and the program’s most highly touted prospect at the position since Kyle Wright in 2003.
Williams was a prolific passer at Central Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Ga. As a senior, Williams completed 214 of 348 passes for 3,015 yards, 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also ran for 554 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 carries.
