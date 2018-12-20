Did this Florida State offensive lineman target sign with the Seminoles?

Four-star offensive lineman William Putnam signed with Clemson on Thursday, the second of three early signing days for college football recruits.
He picked the Tigers over Florida State and Auburn.
The Tampa Plant High senior was a top target for Florida State. The Seminoles’ offensive line was a key area of concern for this recruiting cycle.
FSU is losing three offensive lineman from this year’s team to graduation in 2019, though the unit wasn’t stellar during the fall. The Seminoles gave up 36 sacks, while the running game averaged just 2.79 yards per carry. Both ranked FSU near the bottom in college football.
Putnam, 6-4, 280 pounds, had several offers, but his list was whittled down to Clemson, FSU and Auburn after taking official visits to each school over the past few months.
The Seminoles were considered the favorites to land Putnam until Clemson began pressing hard for him in the past few weeks, which led to a flip in the 247 Sports’ crystal ball predictions on where he would land.
Clemson garnered nearly 75 percent of predictions.
Putname is the No. 4-ranked offensive guard in the country, according to the 247 Sports’ Composite.
The Seminoles signed three offensive lineman Wednesday: Miami native Dontae Lucas, a four-star athlete who played at Bradneonto’s IMG Academy last season; Maurice Smith, a three-star player from Miami Central and Jay Smith, a JUCO transfer from Grossmont College.
FSU’s #Tribe19 recruiting class is ranked 14th in the country by 247 Sports. Friday is the final day of the early signing period. The traditional national signing day is the first Wednesday in February.
That day will likely be aimed at securing a quarterback after four-star Sam Howell (Monroe, North Carolina) flipped his commitment to the Noles to sign with UNC on Wednesday.
