IMG Academy had 19 players sign with Power 5 programs. Here’s where they’re headed

By Jason Dill

December 19, 2018 04:23 PM

IMG Academy’s Trey Sanders is the No. 1-rated running back recruit for the 2019 class. On Wednesday, Sanders made his college choice official during the first of three early signing days this week.
IMG Academy’s star-studded football program has Power 5 players all over the place.

It’s a place recruited heavily by college coaches.

On Wednesday, several of those seniors signed national letters of intent to lock in their commitments.

Most of the Ascenders signed with schools they were already committed to, but there were a few announcements, too.

Running backs Noah Cain and Trey Sanders entered the day uncommitted. By day’s end, they signed with Power 5 schools.

Cain inked his national letter of intent with Penn State, joining a program that featured running back Saquon Barkley, who recently earned a Pro Bowl selection for his rookie season with the New York Giants.

Sanders signed with Alabama, eschewing offers from Florida, where his older brother Umstead plays. Sanders’ mom is a big fan of the Gators, too.

Joining Sanders at Alabama is offensive lineman Evan Neal, an Okeechobee native who chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Miami, Florida and Florida State.

Others signing with Power 5 programs from IMG:

  • Chris Akporoghene, offensive tackle, Tennessee;
  • Nolan Smith, defensive lineman; Georgia;
  • Justin Osborne, tackle, Auburn;
  • Shamar Nash, wide receiver; Arkansas;
  • Eric Gregory, defensive end, Arkansas;
  • Josh Delgado, wide receiver, Oregon;
  • Briton Allen, safety, Southern Cal;
  • Cameron Phillips, wide receiver, Wisconsin;
  • Chris Shearin, cornerback, Missouri;
  • Aidan Swanson, punter, Clemson;
  • Charles Turner, center, LSU;
  • DJ Turner II, cornerback, Michigan;
  • Antoine Whitner, athlete, Indiana;
  • Mikel Jones, linebacker, Syracuse;
  • Jaleel McRae, linebacker, Florida State;
  • Dontae Lucas, offensive guard, Florida State.

Quarterback Bryson Lucero (UAB) and cornerback Jayden Curry (USF) also signed.

