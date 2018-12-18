Watch this giant panda pick the Peach Bowl winner. Was it the Gators or Wolverines?

A giant panda isn’t a fan of gators, precisely the Florida Gators.
Yang Yang, a 21-year-old giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, picked the winner of this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl just like he has done the previous two years.
Yang Yang was given the choice between two boxes featuring the logos of each school — UF and Michigan — playing in this year’s Peach Bowl.
Unlike the previous two seasons, Yang Yang did not select the SEC representative in the game. Instead, he opted for the Wolverines.
Two years ago, Yang Yang chose Alabama successfully, while picking Auburn incorrectly last year.
He’s not the only animal that’s made sports picks. Paul the Octopus chose every Germany match of the 2010 World Cup, correctly picking the German’s outcome seven times, including a semifinal loss to eventual champion Spain.
Last year’s Super Bowl saw different animals at various zoos, aquariums and other wildlife establishments pick either the Eagles or Patriots to win the game.
