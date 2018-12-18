Injured starter back at Hurricanes bowl practice. And former beloved star WR helps out

The Miami Hurricanes had their second Pinstripe Bowl practice on Tuesday at Greentree Field, and a very special person showed for the first time in months — at least the first time that reporters remembered him being there during media viewing.

Former receiver Ahmmon Richards, who had to quit the sport during this season after it was discovered that he had a disabling neck injury, was on the practice field helping wide receiver coach Ron Dugans with the Canes’ wideout drills.

Richards, who wore an orange UM T-shirt and black shorts, tossed balls and caught throws to assist with drills. He clearly was pleased to be out there, seemingly having fun as he watched and worked.

Richards, a former freshman All-American who broke school receiving records and was projected to be a possible first-rounder in the NFL Draft, is a native of Wellington. He had been out since UM’s opening-night loss to LSU with what coach Mark Richt orginally said was a bone bruise in his knee. The story of his departure from the sport broke on Oct. 6 after the Florida State game.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

His career numbers: 74 catches for 1,382 yards and six touchdowns in 22 games spanning three seasons.

Miami Herald Sports Pass The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories. Click to subscribe

▪ Also at practice Tuesday was starting tight end Brevin Jordan, a freshman standout who hurt his ankle against Viirginia Tech and didn’t play in the final regular-season game against Pittsburgh. Jordan was running and catching passes during the media viewing.

▪ Another formerly injured UM tight end, Michael Irvin II, worked out at practice but was not seen catching passes. He did individual drills. Irvin underwent surgery earlier this year and unless coaches indicate otherwise, is not expected to play in the bowl.

▪ On the conditioning bikes were Brian Polendey (knee surgery) and freshman tight end Will Mallory, who wore a brace on his left knee. Mallory was injured against Virginia Tech.