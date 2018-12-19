Early signing period live updates: UM starts day by bolstering already top-notch defense

Good day to everyone.

The sun had just risen and those fax machines were already humming.

The first football signee to kick off the NCAA’s early signing period on Wednesday for the Miami Hurricanes came in just after 7 a.m., when Vero Beach defensive end Jahfari Harvey, 6-4 and 225 pounds, inked his signature to say he’d be a Hurricane in 2019.

Harvey is a consensus four-star pass rusher who is one of Miami’s biggest recruiting success stories in the Class of 2019. He was a virtual unknown when the Hurricanes offered him in January and was still only a three-star prospect when Miami landed his commitment in June.

As a senior, Harvey blew up, finishing the season with 85 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He’s an early enrollee, which could make him a frontrunner to join the Hurricanes’ defensive end rotation if Joe Jackson leaves for the 2019 NFL Draft.





Harvey’s other suitors included Syracuse, Georgia, Michigan and Central Florida. But there were many more.

UPDATE: THE BIG APPLE COMES TO THE U (AND HE HAS WHEELS, TOO)

8:56 A.M. On Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes will leave for New York City, otherwise known as the Big Apple, to prepare to meet Wisconsin Dec. 27 in the Pinstripe Bowl.

On Wednesday morning, the Big Apple symbolically came to the U, as “a bully,’’ according to the Hurricanes’ website, “is making his way from the Big Apple to the 305.’’

That Bully? Defensive tackle Jason Blissett Jr., a 6-4, 271-pounder out of Brooklyn Poly Prep Country Day. Syracuse, Florida, Minnesota and UCF were among the schools who wanted him. He’s rated four stars by 247 Sports and Rivals and three stars by ESPN.





With UM defensive linemen Gerald Willis and Tito Odenigbo both graduating, Miami needs some immediate help at defensive tackle and Blissett proved as a senior he’ll be ready for the challenge. Blissett is the No. 2 prospect in New York and became a two-way star for Poly Prep Country Day. As a D-tackle, Blissett logged 77 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries., but his running back play turned heads. The defensive lineman ran for 447 yards and 11 touchdowns on fewer than 50 carries.

UPDATE: 8:15 A.M. A BIG MAN NAMED ZION HAS JOINED THE HURRICANES

Zion Nelson, listed as an offensive tackle and defensive tackle by various recruiting sites, is expected to play on the offensive line for the Canes. He is 6-5 and 240 pounds and hails from Sumter, South Carolina.

Nelson was rated three stars by 247 Sports and ESPN, and two stars by Rivals.

While he isn’t considered a four-star elite prospect, he is an intriguing one for Miami along the offensive line. This tackle is probably 18 months away from contributing— he needs to put on weight and obviously will get stronger — but he has all the length teams look for at tackle. The Hurricanes managed to flip him from the Appalachian State Mountaineers less than two weeks before the early signing period and he’ll enroll early, which will let him jumpstart his weight-room development.

UPDATE: CANES GET ANOTHER TIGHT END (AND THEY NEED HIM)

7:40 A.M.: Before the clock struck 8 a.m., 6-4, 234-pound tight end Larry Hodges of Tamp Jesuit had signed his letter of intent to play for the Hurricanes. He has a three-star rating by 247 Sports and Rivals, and is an ESPN four-star player. He also was wanted by LSU, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Texas, among others — not a bad list, right?

Miami typically goes for tight ends in one of two molds: The big, outside wide receiver type – a la Will Mallory – or the H-back style interior tight end – a la Brevin Jordan. Hodges falls firmly in the latter category as a slightly undersized prospect who can fill a variety of roles. The three-star tight end played tight end, wide receiver, running back and even quarterback for Jesuit throughout his career, and finished his senior season with 25 catches for 398 yards and five touchdowns, plus 36 carries for 193 yards and four more touchdowns.

After current tight ends Brian Polendey and Michael Irvin had surgery and were out this season; and standout freshmen Jordan and Will Mallory were injured at Virgina Tech recently, the Canes were without any scholarship tight ends. Hodges is a welcomed addition.

AND ANOTHER FOUR STAR DEFENDER BECOMES A HURRICANE

7:15 A.M.: Defensive back Keontra Smith, listed as a safety/cornerback depending on the recruiting service, is a 5-11, 205, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna local who was also offered by Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Michigan. He is rated four stars by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

Smith had perhaps the most impressive senior season of anyone in Miami’s Class of 2019. He piled up 122 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss and nine sacks, leading Chaminade-Madonna’s defense on the way to a second straight Class 3A state championship. The defensive back was a team captain in both of those championship seasons and is a leader in this class for the Hurricanes. Safeties coach – and newly minted co-defensive coordinator – Ephraim Banda envisions Smith as defensive back Jaquan Johnson’s potential successor as the team’s rover safety, although Smith could also be a fit as a striker if he adds significant weight. Formerly committed to the Kentucky Wildcats, Smith will play in the All-American Game – formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl – next month.