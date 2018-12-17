Hurricanes basketball player Dewan Hernandez hires attorney to expedite NCAA clearance

University of Miami basketball player Dewan Hernandez, who has missed the first nine games of the season while the school and NCAA review his eligibility, has retained an attorney in hopes of returning to competition this season.
Hernandez, a junior, has hired Miami-based attorney Jason Setchen, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Setchen is an advocate for student-athletes involved in NCAA matters.
The NCAA is looking into Hernandez’s involvement with possible improper benefits.
The Hurricanes could use Hernandez’s help more than ever as they have dropped four games in a row and lost backup center Deng Gak for the rest of the season with a knee injury that requires surgery. The Canes are 5-4 heading into Wednesday’s home game against Houston Baptist University.
Hernandez, a Miami Norland grad, is still practicing with the team and remains game-ready in hopes of playing.
Setchen is the same lawyer who helped former UM player DeQuan Jones regain his eligibility in 2011. Jones was forced to sit out the first 10 games of the 2011-12 season as the school and NCAA checked whether his eligibility was affected as part of the investigation into booster Nevin Shapiro. No wrongdoing was found, and he rejoined the team in December of that season.
“We are gathering information and are in regular communication with the NCAA staff,”UM Athletic Director Blake James said recently. “We are working to bring this to closure as soon as possible.”
Asked when or if Hernandez will be cleared to play, UM coach Jim Larranaga recently said: “We don’t know anything. I don’t think there is a timetable. I don’t think the NCAA works that way...you just wait until you hear back from them.”
