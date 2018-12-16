The NFL prospects you need to watch in this season’s bowl games

Welcome to bowl season!
Not only do these games operate as season finales for the college football season, it's also an opportunity to check out the next crop of NFL prospects in one of their final tune-ups before next April's draft in Nashville, Tenn.
Here are 34 players to watch – a single player for every remaining bowl game – while you're binging on football over the holidays:
Cheribundi Tart Boca Raton Bowl: UAB vs. Northern Illinois
Sutton Smith, DE, Northern Illinois, Sr.: This pass rush specialist recorded 15 sacks and a ridiculous 63 quarterback pressures despite constant double teams. He'll likely switch to linebacker in the pros due to size (6-1, 237).
DXL Frisco Bowl: Ohio vs. San Diego State
Ryan Pope, OT, San Diego State, Sr.: NFL teams will be intrigued by Pope's size (6-7, 315) and versatility (he has experience at both tackle positions).
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: USF vs. Marshall
Mitchell Wilcox, TE, USF, Jr.: The explosive tight end could return for his senior season to improve his already decent draft stock (he's currently a mid-round selection).
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Toledo vs. FIU
Brock Ruble, OT, Toledo, Sr.: This Florida State transfer has improved significantly since his days in Tallahassee. You can't teach his size (6-8, 325).
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. BYU
John Keenoy, C, Western Michigan, Sr.: This undersized (6-3, 300) technician has anchored one of the best offensive lines in college football over the past four seasons.
Birmingham Bowl: Memphis vs. Wake Forest
Cameron Glenn, S, Wake Forest, Sr.: An athletic safety with good size (6-1, 200) and a productive college career needs a big performance in Birmingham to gain some buzz for the draft process.
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Houston vs. Army
Romello Brooker, TE, Houston, Sr.: The Cougars have utilized Brooker all over the field. He'll showcase his elite size (6-5, 253) and adequate athleticism at the combine.
Dollar General Bowl: Troy vs. Buffalo
Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo, Jr.: Jackson is a mammoth (6-7, 245) signal caller with a rocket arm who needs to work on his accuracy and footwork, but there's a lot here for a competent coaching staff to work with.
Hawai'i Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech
Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech, Sr.: Prototypical size (6-5, 262), athleticism and elite production could catapult Ferguson into the first round. He is currently two sacks away from Terrell Suggs' FBS career sack record of 44.
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Boise State vs. Boston College
Zach Allen, DE, Boston College, Sr.: Allen features an athletic size (6-5, 285)-speed combo defensive line coach covet in the NFL. He had 55 QB pressures, 6.5 sacks and batted down nine passes in the regular season.
Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota, Jr.: Johnson has essentially been the Gophers passing offense the past two seasons. He's an explosive playmaker who needs to fine-tune his route-running.
Cheez-It Bowl: TCU vs Cal
Ben Banogu, DE, TCU, Sr.: Banogu will likely fit best as a stand-up linebacker in a 3-4 scheme at the next level because of his blend of size (6-4, 249) and speed (he could potentially run 4.5 at the combine).
Walk-On's Independence Bowl: Duke vs. Temple
Daniel Jones, QB, Duke, Jr.: Jones has been inconsistent this season, but pro scouts love his arm talent, mobility and prototypical size (6-5, 220). He could sneak into the first round if he decides to leave early.
New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin
Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami, Sr.: Johnson contributes equally in coverage and against the run. What he lacks in size (5-11, 190), he makes up for with elite football IQ and leadership skills.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Vanderbilt vs. Baylor
Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt, Jr.: Elite size (6-3, 208) and a ballhawking skillset (four interceptions and 10 passes defensed) allowed Williams to hold his own against the SEC's elite wide receivers.
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn, Jr.: Brown features scheme versatility, elite size (6-5, 325) and the athleticism to impact the run game and passing attacks equally. All of this adds up to a potential first round pick.
Camping World Bowl: Syracuse vs. West Virginia
David Sills V, WR, West Virginia, Sr.: This former quarterback is a red-zone nightmare with elite ball skills (33 touchdowns the past two seasons).
Valero Alamo Bowl: Washington State vs. Iowa State
David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State, Jr.: Despite a mediocre offensive line, Montgomery has used his shifty run-style to average 4.7 yards per carry and score 23 touchdowns over the last two years. If he declares, he's a top three running back.
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida
Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan, Jr.: The junior All-American's second-to-none instincts and playmaking ability set him apart. He's a likely first-rounder.
Belk Bowl: Virginia vs. South Carolina
Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia, Sr.: The versatile defensive back is capable of playing linebacker at the line of scrimmage, covering a slot receiver or roaming center field as a ballhawk. He had 92 tackles and five interceptions this season.
Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Nevada
Justice Hansen, QB, Arkansas State, Sr.: Hansen dominated the Sun Belt in yards (3,172), touchdowns (27) and completions (260) while having the most drops by his receivers. He has good size (6-4, 224), succeeds under pressure with an adjusted completion percentage of almost 68 percent and is highly capable of performing run-pass options.
Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
Yosuah Nijman, OT, Virginia Tech, Sr.: Hopefully Nijman will be medically cleared (he has missed the last two games). The Hokies offensive line has struggled significantly without the 6-foot-7 versatile tackle.
Hyundai Sun Bowl: Pitt vs. Stanford
JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford, Sr.: Whiteside's jump-ball skills are second-to-none (both parents played basketball professionally in Spain).
Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, Jr.: Herbert likely has the most to gain by leaving school early. Many believe this is a weak crop of quarterbacks and scouts have been drooling over a prototypical skillset since his freshman year.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri, Sr.: The experienced gunslinger (he has 49 college starts under his belt) has a strong arm and a playmaking skillset that mirrors Patrick Mahomes at this level.
Holiday Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern
Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern, Sr.: There's prototypical size (6-4, 226) and intangibles here, but there's also still a lot to prove. His performance against a stout Ute defense and during the draft process will go along way in deciding where he goes.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: N.C. State vs. Texas A&M
Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. State, Sr.: Teams who pass on a quarterback in the first round will likely gravitate towards the "safe" choice in this class on day two. Finley has been prolific, features a pro-ready skillset and 45 collegiate starts to his name.
Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State, Jr.: Simmons is an elite run stopper who tends to overwhelm opposing lineman with his brute strength.
VRBO Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs. Kentucky
Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky, Sr.: Allen led the SEC in sacks (14) and tackles for loss (18.5) while cleaning up during award season. He has a shot at being a top-five selection.
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: UCF vs. LSU
Devin White, ILB, LSU, Jr.: There isn't a place on the field White can't get to. He's a tackling machine and is capable of covering any running back out of the backfield.
Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington, So.: Murphy is dynamic in man coverage, but also one of the best tackling corners I've witnessed. If he can make plays against the Buckeyes' prolific passing game, there's really no reason for him to return to Seattle.
Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas
DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia, Sr.: The Jim Thorpe Award – best college defensive back – winner is a shutdown corner in every sense of the word and will likely be chosen in the top half of the first round.
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Notre Dame vs. Clemson
Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame, Sr.: The 6-foot-7 Tillery has developed into one of the most dominating pass rushers in college football.
Capital One Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama, So.: Williams could be the best player in this draft if he declares.
