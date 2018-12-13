This is what greeted new Temple football coach Manny Diaz on the highway in Philadelphia

The land of palm trees, beaches and mojitos gave way to the land of the Liberty Bell, cheesesteaks and the Declaration of Independence on Thursday, as outgoing Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was officially named the new coach of the Temple Owls.

Diaz’s father, Manny Sr., served as Miami’s mayor for eight years and told the Miami Herald that he was there to watch his son be introduced at Temple.

The former mayor was thrilled to see his son welcomed by a giant, red and white billboard on I-295 in Philadelphia that read WELCOME TO PHILLY, TEMPLE’S NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH, with a giant photo of Diaz grinning and a Manny Diaz signature next to it — and OwlsTix.com below.

“As they say, ‘What a hoot!’’’ Diaz Sr. said of the billboard in a text message on Thursday.

The new coach of the Temple Owls has a billboard welcoming him to Philadelphia. Photo courtesy of Manny Diaz Sr.

“As a fan, I am very sorry to see him go,’’ Diaz Sr., who scored the first touchdown in Belen Jesuit Prep history and graduated from FIU and the UM School of Law, added. “As a father, I am extremely proud of my son.

“I know how long and hard he has worked to earn this opportunity. We were blessed to have Manny and the family home these past three years. But for now, it’s about the ...hoo...hoo.’’

Diaz Jr., whose Hurricanes have the nation’s No. 2 overall defense, grew up in Miami rooting for the Hurricanes and Dolphins in the Orange Bowl with his father.

“This is a unique place, and to have an understanding of the culture and what this university means to the people down here, helps,’’ Diaz told the Herald when he was hired in 2016. “Obviously it’s a city with high expectations, but it’s not just for winning, though certainly that’s a big part of it. There’s a style of play that people expect to see when they watch our team, and it’s important for me, for us, to represent that.

“Miami is a city wrapped around toughness. And those Hurricanes football teams had coaches that changed throughout the glory years. But the model – the toughness, the physicality – didn’t. This is a passionate city and we ought to get excited for things that result from acts of toughness. That’s what we’re trying to build here.’’

Now, UM will attempt to keep that passion and aggressiveness without Diaz.