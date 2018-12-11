Watch Ohio St.’s expert trolling Michigan player’s mirage comment in rivalry dominance

After ending Michigan’s chances at the College Football Playoff, the Ohio State Buckeyes won the Big Ten championship.
Now the Buckeyes’ official football Twitter account expertly trolled Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich’s post-game comments from the 62-39 drubbing Ohio State put together in November.
Winovich told reporters after the game that his pitch to future recruits that saw the game was the performance was “a mirage.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State used a Saturday Night Live (SNL) clip featuring Kenan Thompson and Beck Bennett as two stranded cameramen in the desert to troll rival Michigan.
But instead of seeing actress Gal Gadot asking to share some lemonade or other desert mirages from the original SNL skit, Ohio State flashed the final score, 62-39, as well as a clip of head coach Urban Meyer hoisting back-to-back Big Ten titles.
The final score flashes one last time before wiping away in a mirage.
There’s even a caption from Ohio State’s official football Twitter account asking, “Was it just a mirage?”
As of Tuesday afternoon, it’s been seen more than 120,000 times.
Here’s the Ohio State version and the actual SNL version:
Ohio State has defeated archrival Michigan seven straight times. Both teams are in New Year’s Six Bowl games. The Buckeyes play Washington in the Rose Bowl, while the Wolverines play Florida in the Peach Bowl.
