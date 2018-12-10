‘I had to Google him.’ Josh Allen breaks out the jokes at Lott Trophy ceremony

Turns out, in addition to being an exceptional football player, Kentucky’s Josh Allen has the jokes, too.

In accepting the Lott Impact Trophy on Sunday night at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, Calif., Allen admitted at the podium “I had to Google him,” when thanking the trophy’s sponsor and namesake, pro and college football hall of famer Ronnie Lott.

Lott let out a big laugh along with the crowd and slapped Allen on the back.

“I know about the finger, though,” Allen tried to explain. “I know about the finger.”

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior LB @JoshAllen41_ has been named the winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy @TheLottTrophy which is presented to the college football defensive IMPACT player of the year! pic.twitter.com/S0LG2U9rQJ — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 10, 2018

Lott, a four-time Super Bowl champion and one of the best defensive backs in NFL history, had his stellar 14-year pro playing career end before Allen was born. Lott’s toughness and will to compete as a player is sometimes encapsulated in his decision to amputate the tip of his left pinky finger rather than having a surgery to try to save it in 1985 because recovering from the surgery would have prevented him from being able to start the 1986 season on time.

Allen also poked fun at fellow nominee Christian Wilkins of Clemson, who he has shared the stage with at a number of awards ceremonies over the last week.

“I want to say thank you to Christian. I’ve seen Christian every day this week,” Allen said. “We had a bet to see who won the most awards.”

“He’s 3-0,” Wilkins interjected, before Allen could say it, eliciting applause and laughter from those gathered.

“That’s why I like Christian,” Allen said. “He’s funny. If I was him, I would be mad.”

The full exchange was posted in a video on Kentucky football’s Twitter account.

Among Allen’s other awards are the Chuck Bednarik Award for the outstanding defensive player of the year, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, signifying the national defensive player of the year.