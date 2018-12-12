Podcast: What state championships taught us about the future of the Miami Hurricanes

The early signing period is right around the corner and the Miami Hurricanes have plenty of work to do to ensure they head into 2019 with the foundation of a strong recruiting class. Miami has lost more commitments than its gained since the start of the fall, but still has some solid pieces in place and a chance to add more in the next month.
But we’ll focus on the specifics of a signing-period preview next week. The episode this week will focus on what we already know from watching high school football across the state this year. Jordan McPherson, the Miami Herald’s high school sports reporter, joins David Wilson on the show this week to recap state-championship weekend with regards to the Hurricanes.
Four games in Orlando were relevant to Miami’s Class of 2019, and Wilson and McPherson break them all down, starting with the Class 7A matchup between St. Thomas Aquinas and Lakeland. They will also dive into the Class 6A championship between Northwestern and Seffner Armwood, the Class 5A championship between Cardinal Gibbons and Citra North Marion, and the Class 3A championship between Chaminade-Madonna and King’s Academy. Across the four games at Camping World Stadium, seven players committed to the Hurricanes’ 2019 class took the field, as did another three or four major targets.
What did we learn? Miami’s committed players form a potentially great group, particularly on defense, and the Hurricanes (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) have a real shot to add a handful more of Florida’s best when the early signing period opens Dec. 19.
