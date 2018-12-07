UCF is undefeated so far in Josh Heupel’s first year as coach, so he got this reward

After guiding UCF to an undefeated regular season in his first year, Knights head coach Josh Heupel is getting rewarded with a contract extension.
Heupel was signed to an extension through Jan. 15, 2024, in an announcement by the school.
Financial terms of the extension were not released. His original contract was for five years at $1.7 million per year, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch when he was hired in 2017.
Heupel took over a UCF program that went 13-0 in 2017, capped with a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn and subsequent national championship claim that was later made official in the NCAA record books.
The Knights lost their head coach, Scott Frost, and staff members to Nebraska as well as standout players such as Shaquem Griffin to the NFL.
Undeterred, Heupel made UCF’s up-tempo offense even faster and overcame star quarterback McKenzie Milton’s devastating knee injury to win the American Athletic Conference title with a 12-0 mark.
UCF is back in a New Year’s Six Bowl, this time out west for the Fiesta Bowl against LSU in Arizona.
The Knights are riding a 25-game winning streak the past two seasons, the longest active winning streak among FBS teams.
