A boy fighting cancer wanted holiday cards. LSU, UCF fans had something else in mind

A water restoration service company in Louisiana started a GoFundMe to take an 8-year-old LSU fan’s Christmas wish to the next level.
The 8-year-old, Drake, suffers from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which is a cancer starting as a tumor near the brain stem, according to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
According to the GoFundMe, Drake’s Christmas wish was to receive 190 Christmas cards in the mail. SERVPRO, the water restoration service company, is aiming to get Drake, a Vinton, Louisiana native, to this year’s Fiesta Bowl to see his LSU Tigers play the UCF Knights.
The GoFundMe was started Thursday and has surpassed the original $2,500 goal. As of early Friday afternoon, more than $4,600 has been raised, and the GoFundMe page has been shared nearly 900 times on Facebook.
All money from the original goal goes to purchasing Fiesta Bowl tickets, round-trip plane tickets, lodging, transportation and some spending money for Drake and his mother, Danielle, the GoFundMe page states.
Any surplus goes toward covering Drake’s medical bills.
Not only are LSU fans helping get Drake to the Fiesta Bowl, but also UCF fans.
To donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.
