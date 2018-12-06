Dual role: Kentucky’s ‘stopper’ can also be its igniter

John Calipari: ‘Either the kid gets 60 or we put Ashton (Hagans) on him’

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks about the defensive job UK's Ashton Hagans did on UNC Greensboro's top scorer, Francis Alonso, in the Wildcats' 78-61 win over the Spartans at Rupp Arena on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.