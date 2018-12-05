A Michigan sports show said these unfavorable things about the Florida Gators

After the College Football Playoff selection show aired and the remaining bowl games were filled out, an ABC affiliate in Detroit, WXYZ-TV, didn’t rate the Peach Bowl favorably during its Sports Cave segment.
The Peach Bowl this year pits Michigan against Florida. The Wolverines were in line for a CFP spot before losing its regular season finale against Ohio State. The Buckeyes routed the Wolverines en route to clinching a spot in the Big Ten title game, a championship they later won over Northwestern.
Meanwhile, the Gators won their final three games after dropping back-to-back games against Georgia and Missouri to clinch a New Year’s Six Bowl.
The Peach Bowl marks the fifth time the two schools have met in football. Michigan is 4-0 all-time against the Gators.
“This, to me, lacks all of the suspense and sizzle in the world of a season that was pent up to be this statement year for Jim Harbaugh in Year Four,” host Justin Rose said. “And you get Florida? You don’t even get to beat a name brand. I’m sorry. Florida is a shell of who it used to be in the SEC. Give me LSU.”
“Even UCF would have been a little bit interesting,” said Kyle Bogie, a guest in the segment.
Gator fans have reacted on social media ever since, noting how UF defeated LSU during the season.
