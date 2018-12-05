Florida players stand on the sideline while singing the school song during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla.
A Michigan sports show said these unfavorable things about the Florida Gators

By Jason Dill

December 05, 2018 03:43 PM

After the College Football Playoff selection show aired and the remaining bowl games were filled out, an ABC affiliate in Detroit, WXYZ-TV, didn’t rate the Peach Bowl favorably during its Sports Cave segment.

The Peach Bowl this year pits Michigan against Florida. The Wolverines were in line for a CFP spot before losing its regular season finale against Ohio State. The Buckeyes routed the Wolverines en route to clinching a spot in the Big Ten title game, a championship they later won over Northwestern.

Meanwhile, the Gators won their final three games after dropping back-to-back games against Georgia and Missouri to clinch a New Year’s Six Bowl.

The Peach Bowl marks the fifth time the two schools have met in football. Michigan is 4-0 all-time against the Gators.

“This, to me, lacks all of the suspense and sizzle in the world of a season that was pent up to be this statement year for Jim Harbaugh in Year Four,” host Justin Rose said. “And you get Florida? You don’t even get to beat a name brand. I’m sorry. Florida is a shell of who it used to be in the SEC. Give me LSU.”

“Even UCF would have been a little bit interesting,” said Kyle Bogie, a guest in the segment.

Gator fans have reacted on social media ever since, noting how UF defeated LSU during the season.

