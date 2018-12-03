A top FSU defensive lineman and American Heritage standout has declared for NFL Draft

Brian Burns is ready to make the jump to the NFL.
The Florida State Seminoles defensive end and former Plantation American Heritage standout told Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel that he is forgoing his senior year at FSU and declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft. He is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick, according to most mock drafts.
“Florida State has been some of the best years of my life,” Burns told Yahoo. “These last three years have been great playing with my teammates, but I feel like this is my opportunity, and time for me to go.”
In three seasons at FSU, Burns recorded 124 tackles including 34.5 tackles for loss and 23 sacks, the latter of which ranks fifth in FSU history. As of Monday, Burns ranks tied for ninth nationally and tied for second in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season with 10 sacks. His 15.5 total tackles for loss are tied for 29th nationally and fifth in the ACC.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranked Burns as the No. 22 player on his most updated Big Board.
“Burns ... can bend the edge as well as any other pass rusher in this class,” Kiper wrote. “He has a lean frame, but he’s quick off the ball and can use his speed to get to quarterbacks before offensive tackles have a chance to move. Burns had 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season, after 9.5 sacks as a freshman in 2016. He needs more time in the weight room, but he could grow into a 4-3 end in time. There’s a chance he rises even higher after the combine.”
Comments