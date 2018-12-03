UCF is ranked seventh in the latest AP poll, but one voter had them way lower

By now, you’re well aware of who made the College Football Playoff and how UCF, despite ending the regular season undefeated for a second straight year, wasn’t even close to securing one of the four playoff berths.

The Knights finished No. 8 in the final CFP rankings.

In the latest Associated Press poll, the Knights were ranked seventh, the same as the previous week.

However, one voter ranked UCF at No. 16, listing seven teams with three or more losses ahead of the Knights, according to College Poll Tracker. Two AP voters placed UCF at No. 4. Most ranked the Knights seventh.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

UCF athletic director Danny White referred to the CFP as an invitational on Sunday. The university’s president, Dale Whittaker, also voiced a need to reform the system.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN on Sunday there were no discussions toward playoff expansion among commissioners and presidents that manage the CFP.

UCF wasn’t the only program feeling the sting of the CFP this season. Oklahoma jumped to No. 4 to grab the last playoff spot, leaping two-loss Georgia, who fell in close fashion to Alabama in the SEC championship, while one-loss Big Ten champion Ohio State was also shut out of the playoff.

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun felt his team’s final ranking of No. 13 was due to how the Pac-12 is viewed, according to ESPN.

“We can easily infer that where we’re ranked is a result of maybe the perception of the league,” Chun told ESPN.

Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.