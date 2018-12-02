Surprise! The Miami Hurricanes are heading to NYC for Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

The Miami Hurricanes will be spending Christmas in New York City.

In an unexpected announcement Sunday, Miami was selected to play in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium for the first time. The Hurricanes are set to square off in the Bronx against the Wisconsin Badgers at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 in a rematch of the Orange Bowl last year.

The game should draw well, giving UM’s substantial Northeast alumni base an opportunity to watch Miami in person. Last year, Wisconsin beat Miami to end the season at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes also lost to the Badgers in the 2009 Champs Sports Bowl, now the Camping World Bowl, in Orlando.

Miami (7-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast) is going for just its second bowl win since 2006. The Hurricanes beat the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl and lost to the Wisconsin last season. The Badgers (7-5, 5-4 Big 10) are on a four-game bowl winning streak and haven’t missed the postseason since 2001. Before Wisconsin won the Orange Bowl last season, it also beat the Auburn Tigers in the Outback Bowl in 2015, the Southern California Trojans in the Holiday Bowl in 2015 and the Western Michigan Broncos in the Cotton Bowl in 2016.





SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most, including Miami athletic director Blake James, anticipated the Hurricanes would likely play in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville. Most bowl projections had the Syracuse Orange slotted into the Pinstripe Bowl, but Syracuse was picked for the Camping World Bowl, which caused the reshuffling.

This is both teams’ first trip to the Pinstripe Bowl, which debuted in 2010. Traditionally, the game has been a showcase for some of the ACC and Big 10 teams in the Northeast. Last season, the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Boston College Eagles in the game. Boston College, the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Orange have been the ACC representative in five of the six seasons the conference sent a team to the game.

Miami enters on a positive note after winning two straight to end the regular season following a four-game losing streak. The Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh, 24-3, in their regular-season finale in Miami Gardens. Wisconsin, on the other hand, lost its regular season finale to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 37-15. Both teams were among the nation’s biggest underachievers this year. The Badgers began the year at No. 4, while the Hurricanes started at No. 8. Neither team reached their conference’s championship game despite opening the season as overwhelming favorites in their divisions.





A challenge for the Miami will be the weather. The Hurricanes played six road games and lost three of them to the Virginia Cavaliers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Eagles in cold weather, scoring a total of 48 points.