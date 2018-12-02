Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the trophy while celebrating with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship last season. Tagovailoa sustained a sprained ankle Saturday night against Georgia, but he’ll be with the Tide on Dec. 29 when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Oklahoma in the Capital One Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the trophy while celebrating with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship last season. Tagovailoa sustained a sprained ankle Saturday night against Georgia, but he’ll be with the Tide on Dec. 29 when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Oklahoma in the Capital One Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal. Mike Ehrmann Getty Images

College Sports

Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal set: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

December 02, 2018 11:51 AM

The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl has been set.

No. 1 Alabama (13-0) will meet No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) on Jan. 29 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kickoff time for the game will be announced at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will be either 4 p.m. or 8 p.m.

No one has been in a game hosted by the Orange Bowl more than Oklahoma. This will be the 21st time for Oklahoma, including once in BCS National Championship vs. Florida in 2009. In 2015, Oklahoma lost the College Football Playoff semifinal to Clemson at the Orange Bowl.

Alabama has been to the Orange Bowl nine times. in 2013, the Crimson Tide defeated Notre Dame for the national title.

This story will be updated.

