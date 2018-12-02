Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal set: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the trophy while celebrating with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship last season. Tagovailoa sustained a sprained ankle Saturday night against Georgia, but he’ll be with the Tide on Dec. 29 when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Oklahoma in the Capital One Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal. Mike Ehrmann Getty Images