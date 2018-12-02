Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal set: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl has been set.
No. 1 Alabama (13-0) will meet No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) on Jan. 29 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Kickoff time for the game will be announced at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will be either 4 p.m. or 8 p.m.
No one has been in a game hosted by the Orange Bowl more than Oklahoma. This will be the 21st time for Oklahoma, including once in BCS National Championship vs. Florida in 2009. In 2015, Oklahoma lost the College Football Playoff semifinal to Clemson at the Orange Bowl.
Alabama has been to the Orange Bowl nine times. in 2013, the Crimson Tide defeated Notre Dame for the national title.
This story will be updated.
