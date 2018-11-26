The SEC is looking into an alleged post-game fight at the LSU-Texas A&M thriller

Students and fans join Texas A&M football players on the field after an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72 seven overtimes. Texas A&M will be assessed a fine for violation of the Southeastern Conference access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following the game. The Conference announced Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, Texas A&M will incur a fine of $50,000 for its first offense under the Conference’s current policy prohibiting fan access to the competition area. David J. Phillip AP