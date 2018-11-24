Miami Hurricanes end chaotic season with payback win over Coastal champion Pittsburgh

Despite the pain of a chaotic, frustrating season, the University of Miami found the resolve to finish on top Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
No matter how bad it has been, and no matter how challenged the offense appeared at times Saturday, these Canes have not quit.
The Hurricanes ended their regular season by defeating Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh 24-3, positioning themselves for a better bowl and going into it with a two-game winning streak.
Miami (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) will officially learn its bowl destination on Sunday, Dec. 2.
Pitt finished 7-5 and 6-2.
The last time the Hurricanes finished 7-5 was in 2012, former coach Al Golden’s second season. But that year, when UM finished first in the Coastal, the Canes self imposed a postseason ban because of the Nevin Shapiro scandal.
The win — anchored by another outstanding defensive performance and Travis Homer’s season-high 168 yards and a touchdown on eight carries — felt especially sweet for the Canes a year after the Panthers ended Miami’s undefeated season in the regular-season finale Thanksgiving weekend in Pittsburgh.
The Canes’ defense, which had six sacks and 14 tackles for loss, held Pitt to 200 total yards and only 1.8 yards per carry.
After trailing 10-0 at halftime, Pittsburgh got its first points at 3:27 of the third quarter on a 40-yard field goal by Alex Kessman. The drive was aided by a 15-yard personal foul against UM linebacker Shaq Quarterman and 10-yard pass interference penalty by safety Sheldrick Redwine.
But Homer’s 64-yard sprint to the end zone 38 seconds later gave the Canes their 17-3 lead. The two-play drive began with an 11-yard pass from N’Kosi Perry to Homer.
UM iced the victory with a 3-yard touchdown rush by DeeJay Dallas early in the fourth quarter to culminate a 7-play, 81-yard drive that was aided by a 41-yard rush by Perry.
Perry had his toughest game since returning to the starting lineup earlier this month. He completed 6 of 24 passes for 52 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He ran five times for 46 yards.
The first half was an ugly, offensive struggle for both programs.
Though Miami had the 10-point lead, the Canes failed to score an offensive touchdown. Instead, their points came on a 37-yard field goal from freshman Bubba Baxa and 65-yard punt return by Dallas.
Through two quarters that included a combined 12 completions, 12 first downs and 12 punts, UM had 101 total yards and Pittsburgh, 115.
Perry had completed only four of 18 passes for 37 yards, but five of those passes were dropped.
Baxa kicked his field goal at 10:17 of the opening quarter – after the offense drove 62 yards on six plays. Most of that drive came on a 47-yard sprint down the left sideline by running back Travis Homer. UM gained another 54 yards the entire first half.
UM scored its next touchdown on Dallas’ zig-zag punt return at 9:08 of the second quarter, the first time Miami has scored on punt returns in back-to-back weeks since October 2005. Former Hurricane Jeff Thomas, who was dismissed from the program on Wednesday, scored on a 51-yard punt return last week.
Officials took plenty of time to review what they thought might be targeting by Homer on what was actually a crushing – and legal – block by the running back.
UM led 10-0 after officials announced there was no penalty.
