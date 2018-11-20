Was UCF’s first GameDay experience a success? Here’s what the ratings say.

After ESPN’s flagship college football show, “GameDay,” made its first visit to Orlando and UCF was given the ABC prime time Saturday night slot, the burning question remained: was it a success?
Based on the ratings ESPN released, both “GameDay” and UCF’s win were television successes.
The GameDay broadcast had a 1.4 overnight rating, which was an 8 percent increase over last year’s Week 12 show, according to ESPN. The Orlando market delivered a 3.9 overnight rating for the show, which tied for the best market rating since 2010.
As for the game itself, it had a 2.3 overnight rating, with Orlando and Cincinnati providing a big local market boost at 11.1 and 10.6 ratings, respectively. The Cincinnati market had a larger rating to see the Bearcats in a prime time loss to the Knights than seeing Ohio State’s overtime shootout win over Maryland earlier on Saturday, according to ESPN.
The Cincinnati market had a 10.0 rating for the Ohio State game, which was the fourth-best market to see that game behind Columbus (35.0 rating), Dayton (20.2) and Cleveland (18.6).
