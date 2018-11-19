Miami Hurricanes freshman standout: Welcome to the fray. Your future ‘looks bright’

Mark Richt kept his word.

On Thursday, two days before the Miami Hurricanes defeated Virginia Tech 38-14 to qualify for a bowl game, the University of Miami football coach said true freshman Cam’Ron Davis was “ready to get some reps in some type of rotation, so you’ll see Cam. The plan is to get him in there, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see [No.] 23 in the game.

Canes fans are no doubt glad they saw him.

Davis, out of Carol City High, played in his fifth game of the season this past Saturday and made a huge contribution, scoring on a 42-yard rushing touchdown and 16-yard catch in the third quarter.

He had a career-high 77 rushing yards on seven carries for an 11-yard average.

Davis now has 19 carries for 152 yards for an 8-yards-per-carry average, with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

“Each touchdown was great,’’ Davis said after Virginia Tech. “But I’m still looking for more.’’

“The door got opened up for him when [Travis] Homer was banged up and couldn’t really practice a couple weeks back,’’ Richt said Monday on WQAM. “Cam, to his credit, all along has been taking advantage of the repetitions that he’s getting but he wasn’t getting a lot in practice.

“All of a sudden he got a boatload of them and handled them really well. We still go some offense vs. offense during the week on the Tuesday and Wednesday of practice and he just competed well.

“The biggest thing he proved is he knew what to do, and that’s the biggest thing for a running back. It’s one thing to know where to go in the running game, but it’s another thing to understand your pass-protection rules. So he kind of earned his way to get in the game a little bit more, and when he got in there he has been highly productive.

“He’s going to get more totes throughout the rest of this season and the future looks bright for him, without a doubt.’’

Davis can no longer count this season as a redshirt year, but considering he has two more games to do his thing, Davis and his Hurricanes are more than thankful.