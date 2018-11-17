Miami Hurricanes freshman quarterback Jarren Williams suspended for Virginia Tech game

The University of Miami has confirmed a report on WQAM radio that Hurricanes true freshman quarterback Jarren Williams has been suspended one game for violating team rules.
Williams, who became the third of four UM scholarship quarterbacks to be suspended this season, did not travel to Blacksburg for the 3:30 p.m. Saturday game at Virginia Tech.
The news, first reported by the Associated Press and recruiting analyst Larry Blustein during a WQAM pregame show, does not preclude Williams from playing in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh on Nov. 24 — or in a bowl game should Miami (5-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference entering Saturday) qualify for one.
Also serving suspensions earlier this season were redshirt freshman quarterback Cade Weldon (four games) and redshirt freshman quarterback N’Kosi Perry (one game), who was slated to start on Saturday.
The only scholarship quarterback who has not been suspended: fifth-year senior Malik Rosier.
Williams, a strong-armed, 6-2, 210-pound former consensus four-star prospect considered one of the best and brightest new signal callers to enter college football this season, is from Lawrenceville (Georgia) Central Gwinnett High.
An Army All-American his senior year in high school, Williams completed 62 percent of his passes last year and threw for more than 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
His lone appearance this season came in the home opener on Sept. 8 against Savannah State, when he threw three times and completed one pass for 17 yards. He also ran twice, once for a 2-yard touchdown.
