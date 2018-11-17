Canes finally go home happy after defeating Virginia Tech and qualifying for a bowl

The Miami Hurricanes found new life Saturday — despite so much seemingly going wrong.
Big plays on offense, defense and special teams catapulted the Canes to a 38-14 victory over Virginia Tech, qualifying Miami for a bowl game with its first win since Oct. 6.
Miami, which snapped a four-game losing streak, rose to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with its first road victory against a Power 5 team since beating North Carolina in October 2017 and first road victory since Toledo this past September.
The Canes, who return home for the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh two days after Thanksgiving, scored their most points Saturday since their Sept. 27 victory over UNC.
UM took a 17-14 halftime lead and extended it with two third-quarter touchdowns by freshman running back Cam’Ron Davis — a 42-yard run to make 24-14 and a 16-yard catch to make it 38-14 with 1:17 left in the quarter. And Jeff Thomas’ dazzling 51-yard punt return for a touchdown in between Davis’ scores was all UM would need to finally go home happy.
What Miami didn’t do is meaningful as well, as it avoided extending its losing streak to five games, which would have been the first five-game slide since 1977.
Once proud Virginia Tech fell to 4-6 and 3-4.
Redshirt freshman starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry went 21 of 34 for 171 yards and two passing touchdowns, with his first career rushing touchdown, as well. He did so despite his two tight ends going down with injuries — freshman Brevin Jordan (ankle) on the UM’s first offensive play of the game and freshman Will Mallory (left knee) a few minutes before halftime. UM is left with no healthy scholarship tight ends if Jordan and Mallory don’t return.
UM gained 339 yards and allowed 335.
The Canes’ defense had two interceptions and recovered a fumble. They also had four sacks.
The other discouraging news Saturday came before the game. Starting weakside linebacker Michael Pinckney and true freshman quarterback Jarren Williams were suspended for the game violating team rules. But they are eligible to play next week.
The Hurricanes immediately got behind in the first half, allowing the Hokies to drive 76 yards on five plays for a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Keene. After only two minutes, Virginia Tech led 7-0.
UM took over and drove 60 yards in six-and a half minutes, culminating the 13-play drive with a 33-yard field goal by Bubba Baxa to make it 7-3 at 6:29 of the opening quarter.
Miami went up within the first minute of the second quarter after linebacker Shaq Quarterman intercepted a Ryan Willis pass at the Hokies’ 23-yard line, returning it 20 yards to the 3.
The Canes immediately scored on an acrobatic, one-handed grab by Darrell Langham, who snatched the ball behind his head with his extended left arm in the right rear corner of the end zone. The 3-yard touchdown gave UM the 10-7 lead.
Virginia Tech came right back on its ensuing 10-play drive, scoring on Turner’s 20-yard run to regain a 14-10 lead with 10:06 left in the first half, before the Canes mounted an impressive 71-yard scoring drive near the end of the half.
The Canes went on to culminate the long drive with Perry’s first career rushing touchdown, a 1-yard plunge after his 13-yard sprint down the middle. UM led again, this time 17-14.
UM’s game against Pitt next week will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and serve as senior day, when the seniors or sometimes graduating underclassmen are honored with their families.
