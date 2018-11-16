Two Florida Gators gymnasts speak out about Larry Nassar’s abuse

A current member of the University of Florida gymnastics program and one alumna took to social media this week to share that they were victims of sexual abuse by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.
Kennedy Baker, who was a member of the Gators’ gymnastics team from 2015 to 2018 and was a two-time member of the United States Senior National team (2012-13 and 2013-14), and Alyssa Baumann, a sophomore who joined the UF team in the 2018 season and a three-time senior national team member (2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17), opened up about their experiences, just like nearly 500 former Team USA gymnasts have done over the past 10 months.
“I believe that in sharing my story, I can begin my personal journey to heal and encourage others who are struggling with their story of abuse,” Baker, 22, wrote in a thread of tweets Wednesday. “I will continue to raise my voice to help ensure that current and future gymnasts can be safe and enjoy the sport.”
Baumann, 20, wrote in a statement posted to her Twitter account Thursday night that she was initially “in denial and scared,” but knows that her story needs to be told.
“Even though it makes me feel uncomfortable and vulnerable, I believe sharing my story will help me heal, and more importantly, help others who are still dealing with this trauma,” Baumann wrote.
Nassar was sentenced to up to 125 years in prison, and USA Gymnastics has undergone massive overhauls since the Nassar trial ended in February.
“We will not be silenced,” Baker wrote.
