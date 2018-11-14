Box score from Kentucky’s 96-58 win over North Dakota

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of North Dakota in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. The 10th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Fighting Hawks 96-58.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game against VMI on Sunday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 25

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Rebounds: Keldon Johnson, 10

Assists: Quade Green, 5

Steals: Tyler Herro, 5

Blocks: Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery, 2

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.