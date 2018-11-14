Box score from Kentucky’s 96-58 win over North Dakota

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of North Dakota in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. The 10th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Fighting Hawks 96-58.
Next up for Kentucky is a home game against VMI on Sunday night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 25
Rebounds: Keldon Johnson, 10
Assists: Quade Green, 5
Steals: Tyler Herro, 5
Blocks: Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery, 2
Turnovers: PJ Washington, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Comments