One of the nation’s top RBs decommitted from Georgia. Now he’s joining this SEC school

Less than a month after backing off his Georgia pledge, running back John Emery Jr. committed, via Twitter, to another SEC program Tuesday night.
Emery, a 247 Sports consensus 5-star tailback from Destrehan, Louisiana, chose an in-state option by committing to LSU.
Emery decommitted to UGA in late October. The choice to stay home to play for the Tigers was a big one for LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s effort to keep top Louisiana recruits from playing out of state.
LSU’s 2019 recruiting class already has commitments from five of the state’s top seven players, according to the 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
The lone player in the top seven among Louisiana players not committed to LSU is defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher, who is uncommitted. However, LSU is leading the 247 Sports’ crystal ball projections to land Sopsher. Currently, Alabama is also recruiting Sopsher hard.
Emery is ranked No. 21 nationally and is the No. 2 running back for the 2019 class. Trey Sanders, a native of Port St. Joe, Florida who plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is the No. 1-rated running back and is uncommitted.
LSU has one other 2019 running back commit in 4-star Tyrion Davis, who plays at Southern Lab in Baton Rouge.
