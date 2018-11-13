Puppy Bowl taps UM’s turnover chain for inspiration

The University of Miami’s popular turnover chain was spotlighted in a promotional video for February’s annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.
Well, sort of.
The Animal Planet tweeted a 43-second video highlighting a UM-inspired turnover chain for Puppy Bowl XV between Team Ruff and Team Fluff scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Team Fluff has won the past two Puppy Bowls.
In the video, the SoLo D song, “Turnover Chain,” is sampled. That song came out in 2017 as UM’s turnover chain became a national story with the Hurricanes unveiling it for their first game of the 2017 season.
