The annual Puppy Bowl, held on Super Bowl Sunday each year, used the University of Miami’s popular turnover chain in a promotional video posted to Twitter.
The annual Puppy Bowl, held on Super Bowl Sunday each year, used the University of Miami’s popular turnover chain in a promotional video posted to Twitter. Screengrab @AnimalPlanet
The annual Puppy Bowl, held on Super Bowl Sunday each year, used the University of Miami’s popular turnover chain in a promotional video posted to Twitter. Screengrab @AnimalPlanet

College Sports

Puppy Bowl taps UM’s turnover chain for inspiration

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

November 13, 2018 12:56 PM

The University of Miami’s popular turnover chain was spotlighted in a promotional video for February’s annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

Well, sort of.

The Animal Planet tweeted a 43-second video highlighting a UM-inspired turnover chain for Puppy Bowl XV between Team Ruff and Team Fluff scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Team Fluff has won the past two Puppy Bowls.

In the video, the SoLo D song, “Turnover Chain,” is sampled. That song came out in 2017 as UM’s turnover chain became a national story with the Hurricanes unveiling it for their first game of the 2017 season.

Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

  Comments  