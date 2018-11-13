LSU’s Nick Brossette sparks Twitter rage over game-ending sequence. Move is defended.

The ending sequence to LSU’s seven-point victory over Arkansas on Saturday sparked outrage on social media and a defense from the Tigers player involved in it.
Running back Nick Brossette broke off a big run late in the fourth quarter before sliding short of the end zone. Then Brossette carried the ball again, stopping short at the 1-yard line.
Then with less than 30 seconds on the clock and taking a victory formation knee to seal the 24-17 win, Brossette was tasked with carrying the ball again.
Arkansas stopped Brossette from scoring, but the Tigers won the game.
Twitter users complained as LSU was a 13-point favorite in the game, and the Tigers didn’t cover the point spread due to Brossette not getting into the end zone at the end of the game.
Brossette defended himself on social media and this week in a news conference with reporters.
Among his defense, he alluded to Rams running back Todd Gurley sliding short to preserve a win for his team in late October.
“I posted a picture and I said, ‘Sliding on all you haterz,’” Brossette told the New Orleans Times-Picayune this week. “I practiced my baseball slide on that one. People will say what they want to say but at the end of the day, I came to LSU to win football games. I didn’t come to win peoples’ bets and things like that.”
Brossette told the Baton Rouge Daily Advertiser: “Yeah, definitely, everybody does it. You saw Todd Gurley do it a few weeks ago. So we were really just trying to go home with the win.”
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron defended Brossette at a news conference with reporters this week.
“No, he did the right thing,” Orgeron said, according to the Times-Picayune. “We call it the winning edge, Nick did it, and then we had a huddle and I said, man, I think we can score. And Steve [Ensminger] said, ‘It’s up to you coach.’ So I’m the one, I’m the one who said, ‘You know what, let’s put seven more points on the board, let’s see if we can score.’ We couldn’t and it worked out.
“But Nick did the right thing as the winning edge. We sit on the ball, we win the game. That’s what we taught him to do. He did what he was taught to do.”
