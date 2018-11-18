No. 3 Kentucky dominates Portland to advance to NCAA soccer’s Sweet 16

Kalil ElMedkhar and JJ Williams scored two goals each and the No. 3 Kentucky men’s soccer team dominated visiting Portland with a 4-0 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at The Bell.
Playing in front of an announced crowd of 1,831 enthusiastic and bundled-up fans, the Cats looked every bit the favorite.
UK ended the suspense of whether it would make its first NCAA Sweet 16 appearance early in the second half as ElMedkhar took a one-touch pass from Williams in stride and blistered a ball underneath Portland’s diving Kienan Weekes in goal to make it 3-0.
It was a lightning counterattack that began off the foot of UK keeper Enrique Facusse, who came well out of goal to provide service back to the midfield.
A few minutes later, Williams found himself all alone up the left side on a breakaway and did what he’s been doing all year — beating keepers — to make it 4-0. It was Williams’ 18th goal of the season.
ElMedkhar opened the scoring late in the first half after Sam Stockton intercepted a Portland pass and quickly found forward Jason Reyes. Reyes sent a ball through Portland’s back line that found ElMedkhar streaking into the left side of the box. The first-team All-Conference USA midfielder stuck a low shot under a sliding Weekes to put UK up 1-0 less than five minutes left until halftime.
Barely two minutes into the second half, UK’s Williams wowed the crowd with a steal deep in the Pilots’ territory. He then shed a couple of defenders as he danced in from the right corner of the box and buried a shot past Weekes into the back corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead.
At the final horn, Kentucky had outshot Portland 19-5 with a shots on goal difference of 11-4. Stockton was credited with two assists and Nicolai Fremstad, Williams and Reyes each had an assist apiece. Facusse recorded four saves in his nation-leading 14th shutout of the season.
The game got a bit chippy at times with Portland earning four yellow cards, but none of the resulting free kicks resulted in significant chances.
UK’s high seed earned them a bye into the second round and gets them another home match next weekend in the third round.
Kentucky will host the winner of Sunday’s Central Florida-Lipscomb match. That game had a 6 p.m. kickoff. The time and date of next weekend’s third round has not been set.
Kentucky defeated Lipscomb 3-2 in Nashville earlier this season thanks to a Williams golden goal in the first overtime period.
Comments