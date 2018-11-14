Here’s what has changed for Miami’s starting quarterback — and why he’ll remain the man

He’s certainly not a veteran, but for the first time in his college football career, redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry met the media Wednesday as the unequivocal starting quarterback at the University of Miami — for whatever lies ahead this season and until practice begins before next season.
Fifth-year senior Malik Rosier is no longer in the conversation or among topics mentioned by reporters during interview sessions.
Perry has been “watching a lot more film’’ and studying a lot more, he told reporters after practice. “Not just in the facility but on my own,’’ though he also said he has been getting others involved in the process.
“This week has [gone] really well,’’ Perry said. “Practice has been great. I’ve been a lot more energetic, a lot more positive and I feel like it’s rubbing off on everybody.”
Both players and coach Mark Richt commented how lively practice was Wednesday in preparation for UM’s last regular-season road game Saturday at Virginia Tech (4-5, 3-3) in Blacksburg. The Hurricanes (5-5, 2-4) need one more win against either the Hokies or in their home finale Nov. 24 to qualify for a bowl game, which Perry said after Georgia Tech was “very important.’’
“I just feel like with my getting experience early in the season I was ready, more ready than I was before,’’ he said Wednesday of his 14 of 23 performance Saturday, despite the loss, highlighted by a 15-play, 95-yard, clutch fourth-quarter touchdown drive that he sustained with two third-down runs and two third-down completions. “I was far more prepared. I knew how to prepare better. That was the main thing.
“He put the team on his back, basically,’’ freshman receiver Dee Wiggins said. “He improves every game.’’
Said Perry: “I’m pretty good recognizing defenses now.’’
Some thought Perry’s comeback against FSU on Oct. 6 would precipitate that magic moment of him being the one-and-only guy.
But Perry struggled big-time in the loss at Virgina the next week, replaced by Rosier for most of that game and the entire next one in the loss Oct. 26 at Boston College. Rosier started again Nov. 3 against Duke in the torrential rain, splitting time with Perry during that home loss.
“I saw a different guy in there,’’ coach Mark Richt said of Perry last weekend. “...I liked when I was communicating with him in between plays. He could recall what was happening. He could tell you what he did and why he did it and what he saw. He was on top of it.’’
Perry’s numbers after eight games, four of them starts: 69 of 128 for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He has been sacked 13 times. He also has added 96 rushing yards.
“He ran the offense well,’’ UM offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said regarding Georgia Tech. “I thought he definitely looked poised and relaxed. He threw the ball well. There were a few mistakes,’’ including a fumbled quarterback-center exchange that Perry fumbled midway through the second quarter and was followed by a Yellow Jackets Tech field goal.
“He played his butt off.”
By playing well and working harder, Perry has increasingly garnered respect from his troops.
“Definitely a different mindset,’’ running back Travis Homer said of Perry. “Just that leadership role that he’s trying to take right now as the starting QB.”
Earlier this week, Rivals.com reported that former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, a potential graduate transfer, plans to officially visit Miami the weekend of the Pitt game. Though some UM players have expressed their displeasure in the prospect of Bryant transferring to UM, Perry indicated he embraced the idea.
“I feel like that would make everybody stronger, like play better,’’ he said. “Competition is always good for any position on the field.”
Said Brown: “He’s starting to understand what it takes to be a big time quarterback in a pro style system.
“He has to run the ship, has to be the leader. He has to know more than anybody else knows. He has to work harder than everybody else does.”
