Atlanta-based radio host has UCF in his top 4 over UGA. Not everyone agrees.

Despite UCF’s stagnant College Football Playoff ranking out of reach from the top four that qualify for the playoff, an Atlanta-based radio host and sideline reporter ranks the Knights pretty high.
John Michaels, of 92.9-FM “The Game” in Atlanta, posted his top 10 college football rankings on social media, listing UCF at No. 4 behind Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame.
Michaels, who is a South Florida native according to his bio on 92.9’s website, had the Knights ahead of Michigan and Georgia, which generated some reaction on Twitter.
