TV host Lee Cruse loses bet, gets huge Tennessee “T” shaved and painted into his hair

Hayley Harmon, right, gleefully showed off her handiwork in shaving a giant “T” into the hair of her “Live with Lee & Hayley” co-host Lee Cruise on Monday. Cruse lost a bet over the Kentucky-Tennessee football game on Saturday, meaning a new look was due on Monday. Harmon lost the bet last year, but only had to carry a “Kentucky Girl” vanity plate on her car for two weeks. Twitter.com/leecruse