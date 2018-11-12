UK earns No. 3 overall seed in soccer’s College Cup. See how the bracket shapes up.

After completing its best regular season in program history, the Kentucky men’s soccer team earned a No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA College Cup, making the Cats a tourney host and giving them a bye in the 48-team tournament.

On Sunday, the Cats will face the winner of a Thursday match between two at-large teams, Portland (11-3-3) and UCLA (10-8-0), to be played in Portland, Ore. Portland entered the final week of the season ranked 15th. If UK wins, it could set up a potential quarterfinal match with No. 14 seed Central Florida.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

No times for College Cup games have been announced, yet, but tickets to UK’s game Sunday went on sale just after the announcement at UKAthleticsTix.com.

Kentucky has been selected as a host site for the 2018 @NCAASoccer Tournament Second Round.



We are excited to welcome the winner of @UCLAMSoccer & @UPMensSoccer to Lexington! pic.twitter.com/SwEwx1Iaon — UK Ticket Office (@UKTix) November 12, 2018

Kentucky (17-1-1) comes in on a seven-game win streak that included wins over the College Cup’s No. 2 and No. 4 seeds in Big Ten champion Indiana and ACC champion Louisville, respectively.





Louisville, ranked No. 10 heading into the ACC Tournament last week, shocked No. 1 Wake Forest in the semifinals and then upset No. 4 North Carolina in the finals to supplant the Tar Heels as the No. 4 seed in the College Cup.

Kentucky’s resume also included two victories over No. 14 Charlotte capped by Sunday’s 1-0 win in the Conference USA Tournament championship.

This marks Kentucky’s fifth NCAA appearance in Coach Johan Cedergren’s seven years at UK. He was recently named C-USA Coach of the Year for the third time. Last season, the Cats missed the College Cup one year after earning its first-ever top-16 seed.

This year’s field includes 24 conference champions plus 24 at-large berths. This was UK’s first season to earn an automatic conference bid. It also won the C-USA regular-season title.