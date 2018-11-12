ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to UCF. But this is why not everyone is happy it

For some time now, UCF fans have felt dismissed over their football team’s exclusion from college football’s national title picture — whether from the College Football Playoff committee or national media analysts.
Now UCF fans will get their chance to see one of their detractors up close.
ESPN’s College GameDay, which featured longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit criticizing the Knights on a broadcast this season, announced Sunday, via Herbstreit’s social media post, that it was coming to Orlando for the Knights game against one-loss Cincinnati.
UCF is riding the longest active winning streak in the country at 22 games, while the Bearcats lone defeat was a seven-point loss to Temple in October.
While Saturday’s GameDay broadcast gives UCF fans the opportunity to voice their opinion about the Knights’ place in the CFP rankings with boos and signs, not every college football fan was thrilled with GameDay’s decision to go to Orlando this week.
No. 13-ranked Syracuse is playing No. 3-ranked Notre Dame at New York City’s Yankee Stadium, which some fans felt GameDay should have gone.
However, others pointed out on social media how difficult NYC is for a thrilling GameDay broadcast.
