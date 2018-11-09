Box score from Kentucky’s 71-59 win over Southern Illinois

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Southern Illinois University in its 2018-19 home opener in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The second-ranked Wildcats defeated the Salukis 71-59.
Next up for Kentucky is a home game against North Dakota on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, 15
Rebounds: Nick Richards, 19
Assists: Quade Green, Ashton Hagans, 3
Steals: Immanuel Quickley, 2
Blocks: Nick Richards, 3
Turnovers: PJ Washington, 5
