Wonder if the best college team could beat a bad NFL team? Vegas has Bama, Bills odds

Every football season, there’s a popular argument among sports fans that pops up: could the best college team beat the worst NFL team?
The hypothetical is never settled on the field, but the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas has added its own wrinkle.
According to ESPN, the oddsmakers list Alabama — the unquestioned top team in college football thus far this season — as a 28 1/2 point underdog if the Crimson Tide were to play the Buffalo Bills, who have one of the worst records in the NFL this season at 2-7.
Alabama has steamrolled opponents this season, including last weekend’s 29-0 rout of No. 3 LSU on the road. The Tide have five projected 2019 first-round NFL draft picks, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
The Bills, meanwhile, have scored fewer than 14 points six times, including four single-digit scoring games.
There are two teams, the Raiders and Giants, with worse records than the Bills this season. Both of those teams are 1-7.
So who do you have if the two were to lock up?
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments