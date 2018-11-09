Liveblog: Kentucky-Southern Illinois college basketball

It’s bounce-back time for the Kentucky basketball team as it opens its home schedule Friday at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena against the Southern Illinois Salukis. The SEC Network has the telecast.

UK is coming off Tuesday’s shocking 118-84 loss to Duke in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. This is Southern Illinois’ first game this season. Check here for live updates and analysis throughout the game. You can follow us on twitter at @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @benrobertshl and @markcstory.

Officials

The officials tonight are Don Daily, Tony Greene and KB Burdett, Jr.

New starting lineup

Immanuel Quickley replacess Ashton Hagans in the starting lineup for UK from the Duke game. Quickley is joined by Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, Reid Travis and PJ Washington. Southern Illinois is starting Marcus Bartley, Aaron Cook, Sean Lloyd, Armon Fletcher and Kavion Pippen.