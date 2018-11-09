Podcast: Kentucky-Tennessee football preview

Mark Stoops said this week he’s not making it a particular point of emphasis, but Kentucky has not won a college football game at Tennessee since 1984.
The Cats get their next chance to snap the streak when they visit Knoxville on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network. Kentucky is 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the league. Tennessee is 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
To preview the game, I talked with Jimmy Hyams, host of the afternoon sports talk show on WNML and a veteran observer of the UT sports scene. I also talked with my friend and colleague Jennifer Smith, the Herald-Leader’s UK football beat writer.
