Have any UK players impressed Mark Stoops late in the season?

On Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, head coach Mark Stoops was asked if any young players had been impressive in practice. The coach talked about running backs Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke, a pair of freshmen behind regulars A.J. Rose and Benny Snell.
By
Up Next
On Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, head coach Mark Stoops was asked if any young players had been impressive in practice. The coach talked about running backs Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke, a pair of freshmen behind regulars A.J. Rose and Benny Snell.
By

College Sports

Podcast: Kentucky-Tennessee football preview

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

November 09, 2018 07:20 AM

Mark Stoops said this week he’s not making it a particular point of emphasis, but Kentucky has not won a college football game at Tennessee since 1984.

The Cats get their next chance to snap the streak when they visit Knoxville on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network. Kentucky is 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the league. Tennessee is 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

To preview the game, I talked with Jimmy Hyams, host of the afternoon sports talk show on WNML and a veteran observer of the UT sports scene. I also talked with my friend and colleague Jennifer Smith, the Herald-Leader’s UK football beat writer.

You can subscribe to Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating on Apple podcasts.

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald

  Comments  